Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,343,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.54% of Church & Dwight worth $117,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,918,000. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 127.8% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 19,775 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

CHD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.58. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

