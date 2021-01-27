Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.22% of IHS Markit worth $78,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,882 shares of company stock worth $1,434,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock traded down $3.03 on Wednesday, reaching $85.36. 66,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,852. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.11. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $101.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

