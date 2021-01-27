Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 1,530 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.56% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $117,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST traded down $6.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,707. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.59 and a 200-day moving average of $277.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $312.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 79.07, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Stephens started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.