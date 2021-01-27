Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 3,598 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.14% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $94,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,299,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,298,971,000 after buying an additional 77,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $11.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $712.29. 9,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,584. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $728.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $694.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $758.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.67.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

