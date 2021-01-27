Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 5,315 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.21% of Lululemon Athletica worth $94,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU stock traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.36. 59,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,056. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $355.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.99.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

