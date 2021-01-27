Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 590 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 488,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Burlington Stores accounts for about 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.74% of Burlington Stores worth $127,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,685.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total value of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.68.

Shares of BURL stock traded down $14.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $271.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.11.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

