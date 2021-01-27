Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 81,573 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,004 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,573 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.55% of Akamai Technologies worth $94,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $6.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,879. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.35. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.