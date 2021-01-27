Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys Shares of 2,110,368 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,110,368 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,923,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.81% of Masco as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Masco by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Masco by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Masco by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

MAS traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $54.33. The company had a trading volume of 39,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,453. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.74. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.53.

Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

