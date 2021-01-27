Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.81% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $72,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $292,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,745.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $307,744.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,040,425.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,769 shares of company stock worth $36,923,853 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.09. 9,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,949. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.27. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

