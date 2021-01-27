Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,218 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma comprises approximately 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.67% of Williams-Sonoma worth $130,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,631,000 after acquiring an additional 113,724 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,174 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 119,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.94.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,792,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock traded up $5.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.35. 40,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,031. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.