Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,944 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.19% of NXP Semiconductors worth $83,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,510 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,642,000 after purchasing an additional 72,782 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 460,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $57,413,000 after buying an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $1,895,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.92.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $8.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.41. 81,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,422. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

