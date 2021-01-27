Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $104.57 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.33% of ANSYS worth $104,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 114.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional grew its position in ANSYS by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $13.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,545. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $360.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.07 and a 12 month high of $380.76.
ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.50.
In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at $64,244,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
