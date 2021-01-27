Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $104.57 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.33% of ANSYS worth $104,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 114.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional grew its position in ANSYS by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $13.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,545. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $360.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.07 and a 12 month high of $380.76.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.50.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at $64,244,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

