Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $108.18 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.61% of The Cooper Companies worth $108,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,229,000 after acquiring an additional 753,466 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after purchasing an additional 249,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 59.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,036,000 after purchasing an additional 225,611 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,799,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after buying an additional 54,623 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COO stock traded down $15.66 on Wednesday, hitting $361.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $389.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.47, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.85.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

