Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $116.84 Million Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 958,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,356 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 2.46% of Qualys worth $116,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Qualys by 67.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 2,234.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $12,985,367.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,245,548.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,690 shares of company stock worth $21,986,199 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.54. The company had a trading volume of 23,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,538. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.08. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $135.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

