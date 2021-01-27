Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $117.48 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.15% of Zoetis worth $117,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 28,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis stock traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.85. 33,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,254. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.