Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $136.40 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681,533 shares during the period. Entegris makes up approximately 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.05% of Entegris worth $136,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Entegris by 2.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Entegris by 16.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $1,197,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Entegris by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ENTG traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.91. The stock had a trading volume of 16,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,325. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

