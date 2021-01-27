Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $64.11 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.16% of L3Harris Technologies worth $64,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock remained flat at $$179.92 on Wednesday. 13,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, 140166 initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

