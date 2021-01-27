Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $102,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $9.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.43. The company had a trading volume of 115,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,824. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The stock has a market cap of $316.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $347.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.48.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

