Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,226,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,887,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 1.18% of Floor & Decor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.90.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $1,652,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,362.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $420,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,734.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,543 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,794. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND stock traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.11. 20,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,850. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $108.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.74.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

