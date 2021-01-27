Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 81,911 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,594,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,911 shares during the quarter. Ciena makes up 1.8% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 2.33% of Ciena worth $189,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Ciena by 294.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after buying an additional 4,615,896 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,265,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,241,000 after acquiring an additional 404,491 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,461,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ciena by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,047,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,965,000 after purchasing an additional 292,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Ciena by 1,332.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 212,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 197,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $55.51. The stock had a trading volume of 17,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,964. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.97.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $43,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,900 shares of company stock worth $1,513,687 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

