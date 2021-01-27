Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 625,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.73% of STERIS worth $118,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.1% during the third quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens upped their price target on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

NYSE STE traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,966. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.05 and its 200 day moving average is $176.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $203.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $1,813,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,952,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,903. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

