Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.57% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $137,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.18. The company had a trading volume of 20,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,480. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $211.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.07.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.