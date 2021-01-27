Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 10,729 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,729 shares during the period. Pool accounts for 1.5% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 1.08% of Pool worth $161,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Pool by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lifted their target price on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.67.

POOL traded down $14.27 on Wednesday, hitting $349.41. 3,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $401.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.62.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total transaction of $7,629,712.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,806,372.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 3,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.09, for a total value of $1,405,971.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,195,895.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,049 shares of company stock valued at $15,842,567 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

