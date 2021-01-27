Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 11,139 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,139 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for approximately 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.38% of Synopsys worth $149,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,936,000 after acquiring an additional 80,851 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after buying an additional 424,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after buying an additional 315,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,076,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $7.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,403. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.73. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $280.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.86.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

