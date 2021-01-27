Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 173,068 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173,068 shares during the period. Generac makes up approximately 1.6% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 1.16% of Generac worth $165,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Generac by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,155.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock traded down $11.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,664. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $287.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.77.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,321,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,254 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

