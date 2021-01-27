Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,165 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 993,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies comprises about 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.53% of Keysight Technologies worth $131,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 22,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $70,605,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,927,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,072,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.11. 21,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,396. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.76.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,722,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

