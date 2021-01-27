Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,328 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises approximately 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.52% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $141,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE:MTD traded down $48.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,162.16. 1,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $1,271.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,177.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1,045.92.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.77 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $823.08.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.