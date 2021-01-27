Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 26,273 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,273 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up about 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.84% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $135,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,553,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $897,447,000 after acquiring an additional 240,952 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,555 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,989 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after purchasing an additional 629,552 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,359,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,600,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.47. 46,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,170. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.69. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at $83,837,836.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $209,768.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,935,537.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,513 shares of company stock valued at $29,536,390 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HZNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

