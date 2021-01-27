Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 27,352 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,352 shares during the period. Copart makes up 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.49% of Copart worth $146,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $852,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.44. 37,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,838. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $130.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.14.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

