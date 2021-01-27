Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 4,618 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.59% of SPS Commerce worth $22,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,266,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,587,000 after buying an additional 202,939 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,110,000 after acquiring an additional 113,703 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,764,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,411,000 after acquiring an additional 71,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,018,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,615 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in SPS Commerce by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 105,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 47,505 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $5,375,947.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,387.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.13. 12,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,450. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.29 and a 200 day moving average of $88.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $118.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

