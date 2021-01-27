Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $102,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,221 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,017,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,228,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,887,000 after buying an additional 427,229 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,210,756,000 after acquiring an additional 376,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $20.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $487.75. 63,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,527. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $483.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.39. The firm has a market cap of $193.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

