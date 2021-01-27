CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Up 6.3%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) shares shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $8.89. 444,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 482,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.46 million, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($2.15). The company had revenue of $243.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.20 million. CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 722.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 237,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 208,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 143,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 44.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 140,354 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

