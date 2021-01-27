Content Value Network Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $7.82 million and $664,783.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Value Network coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00069098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $276.96 or 0.00900367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00052340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.15 or 0.04447676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015572 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017875 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

