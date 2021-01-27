ContentBox One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.88 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. ContentBox has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00010379 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.44 or 0.00423409 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000659 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,382,470 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

