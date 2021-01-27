Contentos (COS) One Day Volume Tops $1.98 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $15.37 million and $1.98 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Contentos has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00069142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.98 or 0.00897115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00051312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.57 or 0.04434247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018325 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,324,223 coins and its circulating supply is 2,074,986,671 coins. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

