Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s (CTTAY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CTTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,866. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.74.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.48). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock. Outfitter Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft accounts for approximately 1.6% of Outfitter Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Outfitter Advisors’ holdings in Continental Aktiengesellschaft were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

