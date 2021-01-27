Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Stock Price Up 11.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s stock price was up 11.5% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. The company traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.06. Approximately 6,049,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,058,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLR. TD Securities lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 53.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 99,113 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 22.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 39,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 289.7% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

