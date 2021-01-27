Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Earnings Results

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

CLB traded down $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.92. 984,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,033. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ABN Amro raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.