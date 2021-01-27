Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.59 and last traded at $32.92. Approximately 984,857 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 499,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

CLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ABN Amro raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.22.

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 13.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,183,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,834,000 after buying an additional 503,379 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 10.6% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,470,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after buying an additional 141,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 15,419 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 667,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after buying an additional 139,732 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 16.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 608,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 83,886 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

