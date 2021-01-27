CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading 16.5% Higher

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) shares traded up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.29. 5,477,139 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 3,430,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.
The company has a market capitalization of $872.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $468.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)
The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
