CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading 16.5% Higher

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) shares traded up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.29. 5,477,139 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 3,430,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $872.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $468.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

