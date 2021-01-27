CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in CoreLogic by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,010,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $156,602,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,998 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,618,000 after acquiring an additional 183,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 493.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 651,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,079,000 after acquiring an additional 541,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. CoreLogic has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $80.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.88.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.