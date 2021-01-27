CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Shares Up 13.5%

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) shot up 13.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.25. 1,184,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 408,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CORR. Stifel Nicolaus raised CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $126.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.33). Equities analysts forecast that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 1,411.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85,407 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

