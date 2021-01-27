Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Downgraded by Cowen

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 494,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,091. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $13.58.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. Analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $127,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,519.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

