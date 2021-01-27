Cornichon (CORN) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,070.00

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. Cornichon has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $1,070.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cornichon has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Cornichon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0682 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00050905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00134299 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00290750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00069331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00069996 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00036522 BTC.

Cornichon Token Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 19,761,774 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,616,425 tokens. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

Cornichon Token Trading

Cornichon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

