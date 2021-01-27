Corning (NYSE:GLW) Trading Down 5.2%

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.03 and last traded at $35.23. Approximately 9,001,412 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,703,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Corning by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 132,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at $1,818,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

