Corning (NYSE:GLW) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.40-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $3-3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

