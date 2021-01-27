Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Insider Sells $3,500,000.00 in Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CRSR traded up $2.56 on Wednesday, hitting $40.99. 14,357,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.19 million. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Sunday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 809.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.