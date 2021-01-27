Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Trading 6.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) shot up 6.7% on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $44.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Corsair Gaming traded as high as $49.60 and last traded at $40.99. 14,514,484 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 4,209,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.43.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Sunday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 809.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $582,000. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.19 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

