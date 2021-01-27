Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.53

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.53 and traded as high as $5.00. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 558,835 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CJR.B shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.53.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

