Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,696 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.72 on Wednesday, reaching $359.26. 109,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,009. The stock has a market cap of $159.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $368.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.10.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

